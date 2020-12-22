Interview: Bay Area airports prepare for holiday travel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Airport spokesperson Marilyn Sandifur spoke with KRON4 news about precautions people can take if they choose to travel this holiday season.
Sandifur encourages people to check restrictions before they travel and “take a look at your own situation and really think about if you need to travel of not.”
