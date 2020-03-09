Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus: reports

(KRON) – Ireland’s government has canceled all of the country’s St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

The decision for the March 17 events came from a Cabinet subcommittee meeting, The Irish Times reported.

The outlet previously reported that government officials were worried about the possibility of “widespread closures and cancellations” fueling “public panic.”

The Westmeath Examiner also confirmed the news.

Latest Headlines: