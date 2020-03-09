Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus: reports

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Ireland’s government has canceled all of the country’s St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

The decision for the March 17 events came from a Cabinet subcommittee meeting, The Irish Times reported.

The outlet previously reported that government officials were worried about the possibility of “widespread closures and cancellations” fueling “public panic.”

The Westmeath Examiner also confirmed the news.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News