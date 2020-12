A 94-year-old war veteran took the COVID-19 vaccine in his stride in Essex on December 8, remarking, “Is that it?” after getting his jab.

Video from the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust shows Frederick Benton from Grays being administered the vaccine.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has warned that people with significant allergic reactions should not take the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after two National Health Service workers had a reaction after taking it.

