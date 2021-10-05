Jason Aldean says California should be ‘outraged’ over school vaccine mandate

AMERICAN IDOL 411 (All Star Duets and Solos) Following Sundays kickoff to the All Star Duet round, American Idol continues the two-night event on MONDAY, APRIL 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) JASON ALDEAN

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Jason Aldean has made it known that he is ‘outraged’ over California’s new vaccine mandate in schools.

The country singer posted on Instagram Sunday saying “So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??”

“You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works,” his caption reads.

Newsom announced that California will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory vaccinations for school children on Friday, October 1st.

Once FDA approved, students and staff must be fully vaccinated for in person instruction in the state of California.

Aldean’s comments on the mandate aren’t the first time the singer has taken to Instagram to voice his opinion on the politics regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldean’s comment on the vaccine mandate followed recent backlash that he and his wife faced regarding their children wearing t-shirts that read “Hidin’ From Biden.”

Jason’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared multiple photos of their family wearing shirts criticizing President Joe Biden.

To which Jason responded on his Instagram that he “will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way.”