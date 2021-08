NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 09: Jason Isbell performs during To Nashville, With Love A Concert Benefiting Local Tornado Relief Efforts at Marathon Music Works on March 09, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will require a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test in order to attend his upcoming shows, according to his Twitter.

He tweeted “If the venue won’t allow that, we don’t play.” And in another tweet, Isbell confirms this requirement is for “all scheduled performances.”

Isbell is scheduled to play in San Francisco at The Warfield Theatre on February 24th and 25th.