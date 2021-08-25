Johnson & Johnson says its COVID-19 booster shot generates more antibodies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday said using its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot significantly increased antibodies in study participants.

The company also said its original, single dose generates “strong and robust immune responses” that last through at least eight months.

“With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

U.S. officials like the FDA and CDC still need to evaluate Johnson & Johnson’s study results and have not yet recommended it for use as a booster shot.

The single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for ages 18 and older.