San Jose Kaiser COVID-19 outbreak now linked to 51 cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County public health announced today that the coronavirus outbreak linked to Kaiser San Jose Emergency Department has grown to 51 cases.

One Kaiser Permanente employee died of COVID-19 after the outbreak apparently caused by an air-powered costume.

Health officials released the following statement, “This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 can be so easily transmitted through the air and that even letting your guard down for a moment can have consequences.”

