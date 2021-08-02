Kaiser Permanente requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees, physicians

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 vaccines will now be mandatory for employees and physicians at Kaiser Permanente in an effort to better protect patients and the community as cases surge.

Kaiser officials say that as of July 31, 77.8% of employees were fully vaccinated, in addition to over 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians.

September 30 is the target date to have the organization fully vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated will be required to get the vaccine or ‘apply for medical or religious exemption.’

Kaiser is working with its labor unions on implementing the vaccination mandate.

“As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do

everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic

increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious Delta variant. Large groups of

unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospital

admissions are unvaccinated patients. Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way

we can protect our people, our patients and the communities we serve. We encourage all

health systems and business and industry leaders across the country to play a role in ending the

pandemic by doing the same.” Greg A. Adams, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc.

The organization has more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 physicians.

More than 907,418 COVID-19 patients have received care at Kaiser Permanente as of July 30. In addition, they have administered over 6.8 million vaccine doses.

Kaiser Permanente is the nation’s largest integrated, nonprofit health care organization.