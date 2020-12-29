Kamala Harris to get COVID-19 vaccine live

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, and will do it publicly.

KRON4 will play it live here. The exact vaccination time has not been confirmed.

President-elect Joe Biden received the vaccine on December 21, saying “I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

He got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the United States, after Pfizer’s. Biden still needs to get the second dose for it to be fully effective, which is administered about a month after the first.

Vice President Mike Pence as well as several lawmakers have also been vaccinated against COVID-19 this month.

Along with the elected officials, frontline healthcare workers around the country have been vaccinated as well. With limited doses coming to states, local leaders are prioritizing those who treat COVID-19 patients and who work with elderly residents in care facilities.

Officials have said COVID-19 vaccines will be more widely available around spring 2021. California is considering this week who will be the next targeted demographic for the vaccine, such as state prison inmates.

As of this week, 261,672 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer have already been administered to Californians, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.