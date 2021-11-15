Kid-friendly vaccination site opens at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can be a little scary for the recently eligible kids ages 5-11.

In the South Bay, there is a vaccination site that is set up to be a bit more kid-friendly than those for grown-ups.

7-year-old Sahasra Allu was among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Monday at the new kid-friendly section of the county’s mass vaccination site at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The festive atmosphere helps a lot, says her uncle.

Half the expo hall at the fairgrounds is for adults while the other half has been transformed into a jungle playground with toys, games, scavenger hunts, and other stuff designed to dazzle and distract from the shot, which some kids might find a little intimidating.

Since the pandemic began, more than 9,000 kids in the county have contracted COVID-19.

So far, about 34,000 or roughly 20% of recently eligible 5 to 11-year-olds in the county have received their first dose of vaccine.

It’s hoped making the experience of getting the shot fun for kids will inspire their friends and classmates to roll up their sleeves too.