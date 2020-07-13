Kroger to temporarily stop giving coins for change amid US coin shortage

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grocery store chain Kroger is temporarily suspending the distribution of coins for change in cash transactions amid a nationwide coin shortage.

Customers will be asked to use exact change.

If that isn’t possible, customers will then be asked to round up in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative — or have that coin change applied to a customer’s loyalty card.

The shortage is caused, in part, by the mass closings of US businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.

At the same time, the U.S. Mint limited the production of new coins to keep employees safe.

