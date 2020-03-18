Taco restaurant sells Emergency Taco Kits, complete with toilet paper rolls, 30 eggs

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – As restaurants in California transition to takeout or delivery-only during the coronavirus pandemic, one spot in Los Angeles is kicking things up a notch by offering a survival kit than can truly be appreciated in times like these – tacos and toilet paper!

Guerrilla Tacos announced it is selling Emergency Taco Kits for $150.

Each kit includes:

4 rolls of toilet paper

5 pounds of roasted chicken

5 pounds of carne asada

1 quart of red salsa

1 quart of green salsa

1 package of tortillas

Onion, rice, beans

30 eggs

The kits can be ordered from the Guerrilla Tacos website and picked up at the restaurant. On their website, they say “delivery may be available by request – call to inquire.”

Courtesy: Guerrilla Tacos

Created by Chef Wes Avila and co-owner Brittney Valles, the kits come after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of California restaurants and bars except for takeout and delivery.

The decision came after Valles’ mother called her from Costco where she was going to buy supplies including grocery essentials like eggs, CNN reports.

“I was like, ‘You can’t be around all those people,'” she told CNN. Then, genius struck. “‘Why don’t you get them from us?'”

The news outlet reports with the selling of these kits, the restaurant is able to keep providing health and dental insurance to their employees, even if they’re not working.

If you’d rather imbibe, West Hollywood’s Employee Only created a cocktail making kit, Eater Los Angeles reports.

