Lafayette’s El Charro Mexican Dining closing after 73 years due to pandemic

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – It was a Facebook post seen all around the East Bay that led to a line wrapping all around El Charro Mexican Dining Wednesday afternoon.

Known for their delicious blue cheese dip and tasty margaritas, the restaurant in Lafayette will close its doors for good on New Year’s Day.

“I cant believe they’re closing.”

The owners of the 73 year old restaurant announced on Tuesday that Thursday would be their last day.

“I wish it was different, I wish we could stay open, but this pandemic has hit hard,” said bartender Cameron Door.

He’s been a bartender and server at El Charro for eight years.

He says not only have COVID restrictions hurt the business, but a sale of the building has given the owners no choice.

“It is what it is. The people that own El Charro itself don’t own the building. And without any rent relief, or government aid, its set us back.”

The closure comes the same week the state of California has announced 500 million dollars in grant money available for small businesses.

Unfortunately, the help came too late.

“Would’ve been nice to have that two months ago,” Doorn said.

State senator Bob Wieckowski who represents portions of the East and South Bay says legislators have worked as quickly as possible to get this money out.

“For government, we turned this around pretty quickly,” said Wieckowski.

But he understands it isn’t going to fix everyone’s problems.

“I wish we had another zero after this number. Believe me. We’re hoping small businesses and non profits will take advantage of this. They’ll be in chunks of 5k, 15k and 25k dollars,” Wieckowski added.

Small business owners have until January 8th to apply for the grants.

The money will be awarded in two rounds. Wieckowski says the more applications they receive, the better idea they’ll have of just how much more needs to be allotted in the future.

“This is last year’s money, so when we go back in January, we’ll continue discussions about what we need,” Wieckowski said.

Unfortunately this new round of funding won’t help El Charro stay open, but Wednesday’s boom of business hopefully gave a little extra lifeline before the year is up.

“I have people in there that have worked here their whole lives over 30 years, so its just sad.”

Any small business or nonprofit owner looking to take advantage of the grant money, click here for more information.

