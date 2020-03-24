Lake County issues further restrictions on parks, hotels, waterways including Clear Lake

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As coronavirus cases escalate, Lake County issued certain park, hotel and waterway closures, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

A Health Order Addendum was effective as of 11 a.m. on March 23 and will continue through April 10.

This order includes:

Immediate Closure of County of Lake waterways, including Clear Lake, Blue Lakes, Highland Springs Reservoir, Cache Creek, Lake Pillsbury, Indian Valley Reservoir and any other public, navigable waterway to any recreational boating activity.

Immediate cessation of lodging in motels, hotels, campgrounds, RV parks, and vacation rentals (such as AirBNB), except in the case of medical staff, COVID 19 emergency workers, construction workers of critical infrastructure, and permanent residents (who have resided on-site since prior to March 9). Any people claiming exemption (other than first responders and medical staff will need written approval from the Lake County Health Services Department.

The county is preparing for the outbreak to worsen and are taking the next steps to limit the spread.

