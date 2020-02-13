Last flight from SFO to China is Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Friday, Feb. 14 is the last day to fly to mainland China out of SFO for 6 weeks.

Many airlines have already suspended flights there, but the last direct flight leaves tomorrow night at 10:40 p.m. on China Southern Airlines.

This comes after authorities in China reported nearly 15,000 more cases yesterday – that’s the largest single-day rise since the epidemic began.

SFO usually has the most departures to China than any other airport in the county.

Now even flights to Hong Kong have been canceled – but there are still 21 roundtrip flights there per week until the end of March.

A lot of Bay Area companies that frequent Asia for business have stopped employee travel there altogether anyways out of precaution.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people and globally the virus has infected 60,000 people – most patients being in mainland China.

Flights will not resume there out of SFO until the end of March, though people can fly to China by taking a connecting flight to another large airport like LAX in Los Angeles or JFK in New York City.

