Latest Bay Area coronavirus case reported in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The latest coronavirus case in the Bay Area is in Contra Costa County.

It’s the first confirmed coronavirus case for the county.

The patient – identified as an adult man – remains in critical condition.

It’s still not known how the man contracted the virus, as officials said he had not recently traveled or had contact with anyone who was infected.

According to officials, the patient tested positive on Tuesday after being admitted to a local hospital on Sunday.

The location of the hospital where the man is being treated was not disclosed.

Health officials also wouldn’t disclose where the patient lives within the county, but they are currently trying to identify anyone who may have had contact with the patient.

While this is the county’s first resident with unknown contact to test positive for the coronavirus, health officials say the county’s hospitals have been treating three patients from Travis Air Force Base.

They’re expected to finish their quarantine period on March 10.

Latest Stories: