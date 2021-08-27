Law professors weigh in on legality of California vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter some businesses could soon be mandatory across the state.

Talks in Sacramento continue on that proposed legislation — It would require customers and employees to prove they’re fully vaccinated against COVID before being allowed in places including restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels.

Challenges are expected to that legislation if it passes and some are questioning whether it would stand up in court.

Just a few months ago, getting a COVID-19 shot for some people was difficult and required patience and persistence, but now having a shot could be a statewide requirement to keep your job, attend a concert, or access any public events — Is that legal?

KRON4 turned to two law professors to get their legal opinions.

Dorit Reiss is a Professor of Law at UC Hastings. She says state law on vaccine mandates is on solid legal footing based on a supreme court case.

Alix Rogers is a professor at UC Davis School of Law and adds that although a statewide vaccine mandate has solid legal standing, no doubt it would be contested quickly.

Rogers adds had it not been for the delta variant, we may not have been in this position, but with the highly contagious spread, and so many who can not get vaccinated such as those with compromised immune systems or children.

If passed, like it or not, California could be once again making history.