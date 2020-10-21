Levi’s Stadium will not reopen for fans despite new COVID guidelines

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “Super-spreader events will not be allowed in the county of Santa Clara,” said executive officer Jeff Smith.

He says the state’s new guidelines allowing professional sports teams in the Orange Tier 3 to fill 20% of their stands with fans from as far as 120 miles away will not happen at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s unconscionable, they are putting lives at risk. People who think they are safe are going to be at risk, people at home, not just those who attend will be at risk,” Smith said.

While the county’s COVID positivity rate is at 1%, other communities are much higher. And bringing people together in a stadium is asking for trouble, according to Smith.

“If we have 800 people who have COVID mingling with another 13,000 who have COVID we will see a super spreader event, no question this is dangerous, this is the worst thing in the world to be doing at a time when California is beginning to see some light this amounts to another step backward.”

Other local Santa Clara businesses, who had a drop in game day revenue as a result of the empty stand mandate, are disappointed with the county’s decision.

“I understand the precautions, but I do feel like we can do something at at safer extent,” said Iguanas Burritozilla.

The 49ers issued a statement thanking the governor for his leadership, and welcoming fans but ultimately stating “Our organization will continue to collaborate with local public health officials to protect the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers, and Levi’s stadium employees, patrons, and our community.”

County officials were asked what it would take to put any amount of fans in those stands, they stopped short of answering but said it’s not going to happen in the winter months when cases are on the upswing and the risk increases.

