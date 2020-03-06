LIST: EPA says these disinfectants fight coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people, the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 97,000 global cases, with infections in at least 85 countries and territories.
In the United States, coronavirus is in 19 states.
Amid the growing outbreak, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the virus.
According to the EPA, the products on the list have “qualified for use against COVID-19” through the agency’s Emerging Vital Pathogen program, where manufacturers provide the EPA with data that “shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.”
“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The CDC says for “disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”
The agency notes there may be additional disinfectants that meet the criteria that could be added to the list.
Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list:
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Commercial Solutions
- Clorox Disinfecting Spray
- Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach
- Klercide 70/30
- Lonza Formulation
- Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
- Lysol Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
- Oxycide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner
- Peak Disinfectant Wipes
- Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant
- Peroxide Disinfectant and Glass Cleaner
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
- Cosa Oxonia Active
- Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner
- Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner
- Lemon Disinfectant
- Clear Gear Sports Spray
- Foster First Defense
- Sani-Spritz Spray
- Don-O-Mite
- One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner
- X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant
- All Purpose Virex
- SaniZide Pro 1 Spray
- Maxim GSC Germicidal Spray Cleaner
- Bright Solutions Lemon Zip Disinfectant
- Simple Green Clean Finish
- TB Quat Disinfectant
- Bioesque Solutions Botanical Disinfectant Solution
- REScue Ready to Use One Step Disinfectant Cleaner & Deodorizer
- Zep Spirit II
- Zep Antibacterial Disinfectant & Cleaner
- Zep Quick Clean Disinfectant
- Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate
- Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat
- 3M Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate
- Symplicity Sanibet Multi-Range Sanitizer
- Pine Quat
- Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner
- TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner for Hospitals
- TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant
- Formula 17750 Wintermint
- Formula 17822 Deo-Clean Multi
- Neutra-Tec 64
You can find the full list on the EPA’s website here.
