LIST: EPA says these disinfectants fight coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people, the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 97,000 global cases, with infections in at least 85 countries and territories.

In the United States, coronavirus is in 19 states.

Amid the growing outbreak, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the virus.

According to the EPA, the products on the list have “qualified for use against COVID-19” through the agency’s Emerging Vital Pathogen program, where manufacturers provide the EPA with data that “shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.”

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The CDC says for “disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”

The agency notes there may be additional disinfectants that meet the criteria that could be added to the list.

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions

Clorox Disinfecting Spray

Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Klercide 70/30

Lonza Formulation

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Oxycide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner

Peak Disinfectant Wipes

Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant

Peroxide Disinfectant and Glass Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Cosa Oxonia Active

Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner



Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner

Lemon Disinfectant

Cosa Oxonia Active

Clear Gear Sports Spray

Foster First Defense

Sani-Spritz Spray

Don-O-Mite

One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner

X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant

All Purpose Virex

SaniZide Pro 1 Spray

Maxim GSC Germicidal Spray Cleaner

Bright Solutions Lemon Zip Disinfectant

Simple Green Clean Finish

TB Quat Disinfectant

Bioesque Solutions Botanical Disinfectant Solution

REScue Ready to Use One Step Disinfectant Cleaner & Deodorizer

Zep Spirit II

Zep Antibacterial Disinfectant & Cleaner

Zep Quick Clean Disinfectant

Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate

Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat

3M Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

Symplicity Sanibet Multi-Range Sanitizer

Pine Quat

Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner

TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner for Hospitals

TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

Formula 17750 Wintermint

Formula 17822 Deo-Clean Multi

Neutra-Tec 64



You can find the full list on the EPA’s website here.

