LIST: Free COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Clara County Sept. 14-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Get tested for COVID-19 for free this week, Sept. 14-19 in Santa Clara County at the following testing sites. The county says they won’t check immigration status or a doctor’s note. The tests are meant to detect whether someone currently has COVID-19.

No appointments needed:

Only for people without symptoms

San José



William C. Overfelt High School gymnasium

1835 Cunningham Ave., San José, 95122

Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 15-18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gilroy

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary)

9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 15-18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointment-only:

Appointments can be made starting three days in advance of the testing date at www.sccfreetest.org.

San José

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Parking Lot A (across from the blue arch) – Drive-thru, bike, and walk-up appointments

Across the street from the Fairgrounds main entrance, 344 Tully Road, San José, CA 95111

Appointments Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 15-18, 12 – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunnyvale

Murphy Park, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086

By appointment only for Monday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain View

Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, 94041

By appointment only for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cupertino

Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014

By appointment only for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campbell

Orchard City Banquet Hall (in the Campbell Community Center), 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 95008

By appointment only for Thursday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

