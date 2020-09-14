LIST: Free COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Clara County Sept. 14-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Get tested for COVID-19 for free this week, Sept. 14-19 in Santa Clara County at the following testing sites. The county says they won’t check immigration status or a doctor’s note. The tests are meant to detect whether someone currently has COVID-19.
No appointments needed:
Only for people without symptoms
San José
William C. Overfelt High School gymnasium
1835 Cunningham Ave., San José, 95122
Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 15-18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gilroy
South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary)
9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020
Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 15-18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointment-only:
Appointments can be made starting three days in advance of the testing date at www.sccfreetest.org.
San José
Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Parking Lot A (across from the blue arch) – Drive-thru, bike, and walk-up appointments
Across the street from the Fairgrounds main entrance, 344 Tully Road, San José, CA 95111
Appointments Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 15-18, 12 – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunnyvale
Murphy Park, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086
By appointment only for Monday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mountain View
Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, 94041
By appointment only for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cupertino
Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014
By appointment only for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Campbell
Orchard City Banquet Hall (in the Campbell Community Center), 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 95008
By appointment only for Thursday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
