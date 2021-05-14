LIST: These stores no longer require face masks for vaccinated customers

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The CDC announced Thursday it is safe for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Now, shoppers who are fully vaccinated can shop without masks at a handful of stores.

Trader Joe’s was reportedly the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers.

Other major retailers are now following suit.

Fully vaccinated means it has been two weeks since a person received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is a list of stores who have updated their face mask guidance.

The list will be updated.

Target

On May 17, the retailer changed its guidance to allow fully vaccinated customers and its staff to go without the face mask.

“Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” Target said.

The masks are still “strongly recommended” for people in the stores who are not fully vaccinated.

Walmart/Sam’s Club

Vaccinated customers and members can shop without a mask.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs.”

Beginning May 18, fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work.

For more information, click here.

Costco

Costco members and guests who are fully vaccinated can shop without a face mask or face shield in Costco locations where the state of local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.

In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does have a mask mandate, members and guests will be required to wear a face mask or face shield.

Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical and Hearing Aid.

For more information, click here.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s was reportedly the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers.

In an update on its COVID-19 page, TJ’s said they “encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

For more information, click here.