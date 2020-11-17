List: Where each Bay Area county stands after rollbacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Many California counties rolled back into more restrictive tiers on Monday, including those in the Bay Area.

While five Bay Area counties rolled back into the most restrictive purple tier, three others moved into the second most restrictive, red tier. Sonoma County remains in the purple tier.

Here is a breakdown of the Bay Area counties updated health orders:

Status: Purple (Widespread)

One week ago, Alameda County was in the Orange tier, moderate.

On Monday, the county was moved into the most restrictive tier, due to a rapid increase in cases.

This means as of Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m., any activities that were permitted in the red or orange tier must close and conform the the state’s requirements.

Officials reported the county’s positivity rate is 2.5%. For three weeks, since October 27, Alameda County remained in the moderate tier.

More guidance will be given to local restaurants on how they can operate safely outdoors with colder temperatures.

In addition, schools with in person classes may continue. However, on Nov. 18, no additional schools may open for in-person classes.

According to the county website, there are 25,872 confirmed cases and 490 deaths reported.

Status: Purple (Widespread)

This means many non-essential indoor businesses will need to close.

For two weeks, the county was in the orange tier, moderate, but on Tuesday, Nov. 10, it moved into the red tier.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, Contra Costa County is now in the most restrictive tier.

At this time the positivity rate is a 3.7%.

Changes will include:

Social gatherings involving people from different households are permitted outdoors only, with a maximum of three households and 25 people, preferably for less than two hours.

K-12 schools may not reopen for in-person instruction unless they have already begun to do so.

Worship services and cultural ceremonies must now be held outdoors only.

Higher education institutions must move indoor lectures and student gatherings outdoors only.

Movie theaters may operate outdoors only.

Museums and exhibit spaces may open outdoors only.

According to the county website, there are 21,458 confirmed cases and 253 deaths reported.

Status: Red (Substantial)

Marin County is moving into the second most restrictive tiers meaning some non-essential indoor business operations are open with modifications.

The county’s current positivity rate is 1.3%. For three weeks, Marin County was in the orange moderate tier.

According to the county website, there are 5,149 confirmed cases and 100 deaths reported.

Status: Purple (Widespread)

On Nov. 16, the county moved into the purple tier after being in the orange tier for three weeks in a row.

Businesses impacted by this change must implement changes by Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to county officials.

At this time, the county’s positivity rate is 4.5 %.

Related Content Newsom imposes new restrictions to curb COVID-19

According to the county website, there are 2,521 confirmed cases and 17 deaths reported.

Status: Red (Substantial)

Mayor London Breed announced on Monday, Nov. 16, that they will roll back on non-essential offices and reduce capacity of gyms and fitness centers due to the rise in COVID cases.

At this time, the county’s positivity rate is 1.8% and was in the yellow tier, minimal, for three weeks in a row.

The following activities will stop indoor operations:

Non-essential officers, Offices will have to return to 100% remote and telework operations.

The following activities will need to reduce indoor capacity:

Fitness Centers (Gyms, hotel fitness facilities, and climbing walls) may remain open at 10% capacity.

According to the county website, there are 13,756 confirmed cases and 156 deaths reported.

Status: Red (Substantial)

San Mateo moved back to the red tier after being in the orange tier, moderate, for three weeks. At this time, the positivity rate is at 2.1%.

Moving back into the red tier, San Mateo County will make the following changes:

Dining: Indoor dining is limited to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor dining where social distancing is in place, takeout and delivery are still allowed.

Indoor dining is limited to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor dining where social distancing is in place, takeout and delivery are still allowed. Places of Worship: Places of worship can open indoors with maximum 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Places of worship can open indoors with maximum 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor shopping, Gyms, Movie theaters, Salons: Indoor shopping malls can operate at 50 percent capacity, movie theaters at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, indoor gyms at 10 percent capacity and hair salons and barbershops can continue to operate with restrictions.

Indoor shopping malls can operate at 50 percent capacity, movie theaters at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, indoor gyms at 10 percent capacity and hair salons and barbershops can continue to operate with restrictions. Schools: The county’s transition back to the red Tier 2 does not impact the operation of schools. Because they have been following the Pandemic Recovery Framework, which involves layers of safety measures, schools in the county that have students back on campus for instruction and other activities are not experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 and will continue to serve students on campus. Given the value to students of in-person learning and engagement, schools should continue to follow their reopening plans and provide students with instruction and other activities on campus.

The county’s transition back to the red Tier 2 does not impact the operation of schools. Because they have been following the Pandemic Recovery Framework, which involves layers of safety measures, schools in the county that have students back on campus for instruction and other activities are not experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 and will continue to serve students on campus. Given the value to students of in-person learning and engagement, schools should continue to follow their reopening plans and provide students with instruction and other activities on campus. Family entertainment centers and playgrounds: Family entertainment centers can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf and batting cages. Outdoor playgrounds can open with modifications.

Family entertainment centers can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf and batting cages. Outdoor playgrounds can open with modifications. Gatherings and staying safe during the holidays: “With the holidays approaching, everyone is longing to be with their loved ones. But with the numbers we are seeing in the Bay Area and in California, it’s important that we find safe ways to appreciate the holidays and each other.” said Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health. “What better expression of our gratitude than to keep our loved ones safe!”

According to the county website, there are 12,565 confirmed cases and 168 deaths reported.

Status: Purple (Widespread)

Santa Clara County moved back into the most restrictive tier on Monday, after being in the orange tier for three weeks.

At this time, the positivity rate is 2.4%.

The changes in this tier will go into effect on Nov. 17 at 12:01 a.m.:

Closure of indoor dining – which was already planned for Nov. 17

Closure of indoor activities associated with gyms, museums, zoos and aquariums, places of worship and movie theaters

Shopping malls and all retail will reduce to maximum of 25% capacity

According to the county website, there are 28,307 confirmed cases and 445 deaths reported.

Status: Purple (Widespread)

Solano County is moving back into the most restrictive tier after being in the red tier for three weeks. The positivity rate is at 4.8% currently.

Local businesses that were allowed to reopen in the red tier will be impacted and need to close indoor operations or reduce business capacity as of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to the county website, there are 8,729 confirmed cases and 79 deaths reported.

Sonoma County

Status: Purple (Widespread)

Sonoma County has remained in the state’s most restrictive tier since Sept. 11 as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

According to the county website, there are 10,970 confirmed cases and 149 deaths.

Under the Purple tier, all activities and businesses in Sonoma County must comply with requirements and restrictions of the Purple tier according to state guidelines.