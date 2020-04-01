LISTEN: Checking in with Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Experts warn that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

America now has more than 4,000 dead from the coronavirus outbreak.

As cases continue to rise not only in the US but around the world, so do questions about the growing pandemic.

In CNN’s latest “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction” podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become one of the most popular names during this pandemic.

Dr. Fauci talks about the outbreak, his career, personal life, and more.

>> Click here to listen to the podcast.

