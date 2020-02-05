LIVE: Planes carrying US evacuees from Wuhan, China arrive in Bay Area

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Two planes carrying US evacuees fleeing from the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

The base will house the evacuees in quarantine for two weeks.

One of the flights will refuel at the air base before flying evacuees to the Marine Air Corps Station Miramar in San Diego.

The evacuations come as the number of cases continues to soar in China.

At least 492 people are dead, with more than 24,000 infected across 25 countries.

