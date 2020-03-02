Local emergency declared in Sonoma County after person tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A local emergency has been declared in Sonoma County after a person has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services announced Monday.

Authorities said the patient had recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. The patient, who has been in Sonoma County for 10 days, is showing symptoms of coronavirus and is currently in stable condition and under isolation at a local hospital.

Officials are in the process of identifying anyone this patient came into contact with during the time they were in the community before being hospitalized.

This is the second coronavirus case in Sonoma County in the last week.

The first case involves a patient who is one of the recent evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship who was transferred from Travis Air Force Base to a hospital in Sonoma County shortly after the quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

A presumptive positive case is defined by the CDC as likely to be positive for coronavirus. The CDC will conduct another test to confirm the diagnosis.

In response to the new case, Sonoma County has declared both a Local Public Health Emergency and a Local Emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The proclamations will allow the county to prepare to respond for the possibility of community spread coronavirus and seek and utilize mutual aid including reimbursement.

Sonoma County is currently awaiting coronavirus test kits that will be used at its public health lab to be more responsive when there are suspected cases.

