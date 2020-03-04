Los Angeles County declares local emergency as 6 new coronavirus cases announced

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KRON) – Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday declared a local emergency amid the announcement of 6 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases in LA County to 7.

The Los Angeles Times reports that none of the new cases are connected to “community spreading” and that all patients were exposed to coronavirus through close contacts.

According to the publication, all of the new cases are linked to travel from a location with a known outbreak, exposure to a known traveler from an area with the outbreak, or close contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Los Angeles County joins several Bay Area counties including San Francisco, Sonoma, Marin, and Solano in declaring local emergencies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has killed 3,200 people, the vast majority in mainland China.

There are now over 92,000 global cases, with infections in more than 70 countries and territories.

