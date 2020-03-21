Love in the time of COVID-19: Vallejo couple takes extra precaution in last minute wedding

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The coronavirus epidemic is creating a sense of urgency among some people to get the things that need doing, done now.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to one Vallejo couple who threw together a last minute wedding that included extra safety precautions.

The strains of the wedding march and its backyard setting were the most traditional things about Jon and Megan Buttaro’s nuptials Wednesday.

The Vallejo couple got engaged in December and sent out a save the date for September but the fast moving coronavirus instilled them with a new sense of urgency to get hitched now.

“One day I just said hey I should get you on my insurance, let’s just go to the courthouse and take care of the legal part of it,” Jon said.

“I’ve got asthma so I’m at high risk,” Megan said.

But when their appointment to get married at the Marin County courthouse was cancelled, their friend Karen Finlay, who is a legal minister of the Universal Life Church, volunteered to officiate.

She stood six feet away from the bride and groom and wore a face mask.

The friends who showed up to witness the thrown together ceremony stood six feet apart from each other, bottles of hand sanitizer were given out as favors, and the bride because of her health concerns wore disposable gloves.

“Until he put the ring on my finger, then I had to take this glove off and he put the ring on my finger and then I put it back on,” Megan said.

Their minister said it was the most moving ceremony she’s ever officiated.

“You know it’s like World War II with the board is closing and everything has to get done now. We don’t know what’s gonna happen, to be a part of this quick 20 minute, half an hour ceremony of people celebrating their love and people that we love in the Vallejo community so strong it was really moving yeah. Yeah I don’t usually cry when I do weddings that when I definitely did,” Karen said.

The newlyweds say their nuptials were vastly different that what they’d planned but are happy they way it turned out.

“It was great, it was perfect, it’s a story. We need to get married, we didn’t know how long is it gonna last, we just wanna make sure we were married before we all got stuff together,” Megan said.

It’s love in the time of coronavirus.

