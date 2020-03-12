Major League Soccer suspends season over coronavirus

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 11: James Sands #16 of New York City FC and Eduardo Vargas #9 of UANL Tigres chase the ball during Leg 1 of the quarterfinals during the CONCACAF Champions League match at Red Bull Arena on March 11, 2020 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – Major League Soccer is shutting down because of the coronavirus, according to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas.

Mas says the target period for the hiatus is 30 days.

He told players and coaches, then held a news conference and says, “We’ve made a decision as a league this morning, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily.”

The expansion team owned by Mas and former England captain David Beckham had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

