Man dies after self-medicating with chloroquine to treat coronavirus

PHOENIX (KRON) – A man is dead and his wife in critical condition after the two allegedly ingested chloroquine phosphate in an attempt to self-medicate for the coronavirus, according to Banner Health.

Chloroquine phosphate is an additive commonly used to clean fish thanks and is available for purchase at most pet stores.

Chloroquine has been mentioned by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for the coronavirus.

While it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, it has yet to be approved to treat the coronavirus, CNN reports.

Hospital officials said the couple – both in their 60’s – “experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital” within just half an hour of ingesting the chloroquine phosphate, which is available for purchase at pet stores.

Officials said it was not a prescription medication that the couple ingested.

Officials are urging the public not to ingest “inappropriate medications and household products” in an effort to treat the coronavirus, adding that “self-medicating is not the way to do so.”

Last week, Trump misstated that the malaria medication chloroquine was a known treatment for COVID-19. Even after the FDA chief clarified that the drug still needs to be tested, Trump overstated the drug’s potential upside in containing the virus.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” he tweeted Saturday.

Some early research suggests the drug could be useful against the virus. However, Trump’s comments have prompted health officials to warn that further study is needed.

The medication, commonly used to treat malaria, has been around for more than 80 years.

The World Health Organization is including chloroquine in its clinical trials, while some studies are also looking at using the drug as a prophylactic.

If those studies are successful, the medicine could be used to help prevent COVID-19 infections while a proper vaccine is developed.

Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director of Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, says the last thing health officials want is for emergency rooms to be swamped by patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



