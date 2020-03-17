5th person with coronavirus dies in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Santa Clara County, county officials announced Tuesday.

This is the county’s fifth coronavirus death.

The man was in his 50s and was hospitalized on Saturday, March 9. He passed away today.

Santa Clara County has the most COVID-19 cases of any Bay Area county.

As of Tuesday afternoon, county health officials said they have 155 coronavirus cases.

Santa Clara is one of the six Bay Area counties currently under a shelter-at-home order.

The county has closed all non-essential services to the public to help slow the spread of the virus.

The other deaths in Santa Clara County were a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 60s.

