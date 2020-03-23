Manny Pacquiao ‘not afraid to die’ to help Philippines fight coronavirus

Filipino boxer and now Senator Manny Pacquiao listens to a fellow senator shortly after delivering his “privileged speech” at the session of the Philippine Senate Monday. / Bullit Marquez – the Associated Press

MANILA (KRON) – Professional boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao said he’s “not afraid to die” to help fellow Filipinos during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Manila Bulletin, Pacquiao said he is concerned that people could resort to looting if living conditions in the country go downhill because of the spread of the virus.

“If you are a leader, you have to be a front-liner,” Pacquiao said, adding he’s “not afraid to die” to help his people.

The Philippines has reported more than 400 cases and 33 deaths related to the coronavirus.

“You have to lead people and let people see that you are with them. I grew up poor. I know what they feel,” he added.

Pacquiao has donated about 600,000 face masks to those battling the frontlines amid the pandemic in the Philippines, ABS-CBN reports.

Additionally, Pacquiao teamed up with billionaire Jack Ma to donate 50,000 coronavirus testing kits.

Pacquiao is a former eight-division world champion boxer. He currently serves as a Senator of the Philippines since 2016.

