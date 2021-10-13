Marin becomes only county in CA to move into yellow tier

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County has moved into the yellow tier making it the only county in California to do so.

On Wednesday, the CDC COVID Data Tracker was updated showing Marin has moderate levels of community COVID-19 transmission.

According to county officials, there was a ‘direct correlation between high vaccination rates and decreasing case rates.’

The county will continue to use the CDC tracker to monitor transmission rates, but if the county stays in the yellow tier for three weeks in a row, the local indoor mask mandate will come to an end and default to California’s current mask mandate is.

Starting on Oct. 15, indoor mask guidelines will be easing in Marin County, as case and hospitalization rates continue to drop.

The following businesses potentially qualify for indoor mask exemptions if they can prove that all who are present are fully vaccinated:

Gyms/Fitness Centers

Office Settings

Employee Commuter Vehicles

Religious Gatherings

College Classes

County officials released the following statement: