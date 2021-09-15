Marin County announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for those ages 5 to 11

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Office of Education announced their plan for when COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children as young as 5-years-old.

KRON4 spoke with Mike Grant who says they are looking at October 15 for a possible vaccine approval date.

If that happens, clinics would open on October 23.

The goal is to reach a 75% vaccination rate among children 5 to 11 within the first month of eligibility and every one by winter break — There are about 21,000 students in Marin County in that age range.

An information night for parents and guardians is expected to be held on October 13.

At this time, there have been no discussions to require the vaccine for students in Marin County.