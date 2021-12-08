Marin County investigates family who broke isolation and exposed classroom to COVID-19

A facemask is seen as a pupil of a primary school works in the classroom in de Bilt, on November 29, 2021, as Netherlands tightens Covid health measures to stem record surge in cases. – – Netherlands OUT (Photo by Jeroen JUMELET / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County is investigating a family who knowingly sent a student to school during their infectious period after testing positive for COVID-19, county officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The family did not follow local requirements and mandates for positive cases and household contacts.

As of Dec. 3, the family’s actions resulted in eight positive cases at the Neil Cummins school in Corte Madera — leading to roughly 75 students being put in modified quarantine, school officials said.

Both actions by the family and student are a violation of rules set by Marin County Health & Human Services and Marin County’s Isolation and Quarantine Public Health Order — which requires all those diagnosed with COVID-19 to isolate for at least 10 days.

Due to the privacy of everyone affected, the identity of the individuals involved has not been released.

This is the only known incident of a household knowingly sending a student who tested positive for COVID-19 during their 10-day infectious period, the release said.

The Marin County Public Health identified all affected student families and is working to prevent further transmission, county officials said.

The incident has been reported to law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for review.