Marin County prepares for new stay-at-home order

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As the number of coronavirus cases grows statewide, many California counties are implementing sweeping new stay-at-home orders.

Some counties, including Marin County, are actually moving forward with stay-at-home orders before being asked to do so by the state.

To prepare, Several Marin County residents rushed to stock up on supplies at Costco.

When the new stay-at-home order begins at noon on Tuesday, most indoor activities such as movie theatres, museums, bars, hair salons and barbershops will be shutdown.

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds must be closed.

Shopping centers will be limited to just 20% capacity indoors, and restaurants will only be able to offer takeout or delivery.

A few miles south in Strawberry, D&O Salon was taking as many last-minute hair appointments as they could.

Stylist Julie Casady worries that this shutdown could be the final blow for the shop.

“It’s the third time this year, so it’s very upsetting. I know many friends, brilliant business owners who haven’t been able to reopen even so. I hope that doesn’t happen here but it’s very hard to keep on keeping on without the paycheck.”

Although most indoor activities will be ended or limited during this new stay-at-home order, schools that had already resumed in-person classes will be allowed to remain open.

