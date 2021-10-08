Marin County to modify its indoor mask mandate Oct. 15

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Following in San Francisco’s footsteps, Marin County on Friday announced it is easing its indoor mask requirement for select settings.

According to a press release, county officials said the amended mandate applies to indoor settings that potentially qualify if they can verify everyone is fully vaccinated. This includes gyms, fitness centers, office settings, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, and college classes.

In the above settings, individuals are exempt from the indoor face covering requirement if all of the following criteria are met:

1. The host, employer, or organizer has verified that all individuals present are fully vaccinated (two weeks following a person’s second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the first dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine); and

2. There are no more than 100 individuals present; and

3. The host, employer, or organizer can control access to the setting, and the setting is not open to the general public; and

4. The host, employer, or organizer maintains a list of individuals present.

The revised order will be effective Friday, October 15, and comes on the heels of a new criteria for lifting the indoor mask requirement altogether.

Currently, Marin County is satisfying two of the three criteria and hopes to make progress toward the final metric over the coming weeks. Until that criteria is met, masks are still required in all other indoor public environments not outlined in the revised order.