MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, Marin County health officials are advising schools to take extra precautions after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. KRON4 has the details.

In a letter sent to schools across Marin County, public health says that they are monitoring a significant increase in school-related COVID-19 cases.

They say that the spike in infections could be due in part to people returning from spring break and large indoor gatherings, such as proms, where students are not wearing masks. Dr. Matt Willis with Marin public health says it’s not surprising they are seeing more cases.

“At the end of the school year, we have graduations, we have proms, we’ve got social gatherings connected to those things. We are also seeing increased transmission across the Bay Area and Marin County with the BA-2 variant,” he told KRON4.

Moving forward, they are recommending that schools take precautions at indoors events including possibly:

• Requiring proof of a negative same-day antigen test to attend

• Requiring vaccine verification to attend

• Requiring masks indoors

These are only recommendations. Public health says they want to move away from mandates and back to simply advising the public.

Dr. Willis said, “we thought this was an important time to remind people of the elements of safe gatherings. Not necessarily to say that we shouldn’t get together but to remind people of how we can do it as safely as possible.”