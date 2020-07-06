Marin latest Bay Area county added to California’s COVID-19 watch list

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants in Marin County will have to go back to outdoor dining or takeout services for at least three weeks.

The county’s health department suspended indoor dining services, saying coronavirus cases there have not improved.

At last check, Marin County had 1,464 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

The outbreak at San Quentin State Prison added to the number of cases in Marin County.

The change comes one week after indoor seating was allowed.

Marin County has been added to the state’s coronavirus watch list, joining Contra Costa, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

