Marin’s Public Health Officer diagnosed with COVID-19

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin’s Public Health Officer announced Monday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Matt Willis made the announcement in video message recorded from his home on Sunday night, where he has been self-quarantined from his family since his symptoms first appeared late last week.

His test results were confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The source of his exposure is unknown, he said.

“My case is further proof that COVID-19 is with us,” said Dr. Willis. “While my symptoms are now mild, as most people’s will be, we also know that for many, especially our elders, this same illness can be life threatening.”

Willis stressed the importance of sheltering-at-home, especially for the safety of older adults, vulnerable residents, and to ease the burden on health care workers.

“Stay in place and limit anything outside the home to only essential trips,” Dr. Willis. “Because we’re seeing signs of our responders being exposed and pulled away from duty, we need to double down on our efforts to limit countywide exposures. You can help us lessen the burden on our healthcare system by simply slowing the rate of spread. That we do have some control over.”

