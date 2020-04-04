Mass isolation order issued in Contra Costa County for people with COVID-19, close contacts

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A mass isolation and quarantine order has been issued for people with COVID-19 in Contra Costa County on Friday, according to health officials.

This order includes people who are in close contact with the patients.

Health officials say the order was issued to slow the spread of the virus, protect the most vulnerable, and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

“The county’s public health staff no longer have the capacity to individually notify and track everyone with COVID-19 and their close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.”

307 people in the county have tested positive and five people have died, as of Friday evening.

“We’ve reached a critical point in the COVID-19 crisis here in Contra Costa,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said. “Our resources are stretched extremely thin and business as usual is not an option. We believe this mass order is a creative and effective way of getting the job done to keep the sick isolated from others.”

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, the county says you must isolate in your home and may not leave unless medical care is necessary.

If you tested positive but are not showing symptoms, you must isolate for seven days from the day you tested positive.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include:

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Those residents who have tested positive are required to tell close contacts to isolate. They must remain at home for 14-days from the last date they were in contact with an infected resident.

A ‘close contact’ is considered to be:

Those who live with the sick individual

Those who have stayed the night

Those who are intimate sexual partners

Those who provided care without wearing a mask, gown, gloves

For more details, you can visit the county health services website.

Latest News Headlines: