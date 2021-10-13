Mass vaccination, booster shot clinics opening at Solano County Fairgrounds

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened at the Solano County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

On October 13, the clinic hosted by Solano County Public Health opened to provide boosters, as well as first and second doses.

Those who got their Pfizer vaccine at least 6-months ago and are eligible according to the CDC and FDA guidelines will be able to get their booster shot.

“Booster shots offer additional protection for those who are immunocompromised or are at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19”, says Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer. “Those who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, or are included in the CDC definition of medical conditions are strongly encouraged to get the booster shot to protect themselves, their families, and the community.”

The clinic will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials expect the clinic to be open for eight weeks through the middle of December — It will be closed the week of November 3 to 6 and November 24 to 27 for Thanksgiving.

To get the first or second dose of the vaccine, eligible residents can make an appointment online. If you need assistance, call (800) 672-0150.

The clinic hopes to add Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for the first and second doses soon.

Health official released the following information about the vaccine clinic: