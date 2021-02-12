Mass vaccination site at Oakland Coliseum to open next week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Final preparations are underway at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Next week, the site will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, capable of vaccinating more than 6,000 people a day.

Governor Gavin Newsom made a Bay Area stop Friday checking in on another large scale vaccination site.

During his Friday visit to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Governor Newsom touting the transformation of the convention halls into a mass COVID-19 vaccination site as a key asset in the fight to stop the virus from continuing to spread.

“Large scale sites down at Levi’s Stadium, Oakland Coliseum, down at Petco Park down in San Diego,” Newsom said.

Vaccines have been administered at the Moscone Center since last Friday.

Mayor London Breed joined the governor for his tour.

“In this site, we have the ability to vaccinate at least 10,000 a day,” Breed said.

Across the bay, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and governor’s office of emergency services putting the final touches on the new vaccination site at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

When fully up and running, it will be capable of administering 6,000 vaccines a day and keep in mind, a state ID is not required in order to be vaccinated.

The government says all you need is some form of ID. That could be a credit card, a bank statement, a utility bill — Anything that shows your name.

They don’t want to discourage anybody from coming out here. There will be no enforcement of immigration status.

“We have seen a tripling of vaccinations administered in just the last month. Let me be even more specific. As I speak, 5.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state of California. This time last week, it was a little over four million,” Newsom said.

The coliseum operation is set-up in the parking lot.

Visitors can either receive their shot sitting in their car near the 66th Avenue entrance or walk-up and step into a tent for vaccination near the BART ramp.

Appointments are necessary and can be made through the state’s website myturn.ca.gov.

Once the site is operational Tuesday — it will remain open seven days a week.