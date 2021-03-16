Mayor Breed gets COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been one year since since the stay-at-home order was announced for six Bay Area counties, ordering roughly 7-million residents to stay at home.

The city of San Francisco has seen over 34,000 cases and lost more than 400 lives to the virus.

And today, in an effort to get shots into the arms of people of color, Mayor London Breed rolled up her sleeve for the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As the leader of the city’s COVID-19 emergency response, she’s been eligible for some time.

However, she says she was waiting because of the lack of supply, so other more vulnerable San Franciscans could go first.

This makes her one of the roughly 31% city residents over the age of 16 to get vaccinated.

The mayor expressed cautious optimism after getting her shot.

“I have to wear my mask and limit the number of people I interact with. I can’t have fun yet. We’re not partying just yet, but we’re hopefully gonna be partying fairly soon,” Breed said.

Before her vaccination, she announced the city is on track to hit the orange tier on March 24th, but cautioned the city’s public health department likely will be stricter than the state in terms of restrictions.

“If we do our part, we could have a pretty rad summer,” Breed expressed.