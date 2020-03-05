Medical professional at LAX under isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A medical professional who screens incoming flights from China and nearby countries at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sources tell the Times the patient so far has a mild case of the virus and has been isolated after confirming to have the virus on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency the following day as the county’s number of coronavirus cases grew to 7.

Officials said, however, that none of the new cases were believed to be “community spread” and the patients were more than likely exposed to the virus through contact with others who had the virus.

Latest Stories: