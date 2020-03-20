Member of VP Mike Pence’s staff tests positive for coronavirus

Vice president Mike Pence talks with US President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2020. – The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said, raising hopes in the global fight against the disease. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

