Memorial Day sale: Southwest Airlines offers $49 fares

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s officially time to start planning your post-pandemic travel.

And in honor of Memorial Day, Southwest Airlines has launched a new sale with one-way fares as low as $49!

Tickets must be purchased between May 25 through June 10, 11:59 p.m. CT, according to Southwest.

Continental U.S., interisland Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international tickets are valid August 17 through November 5, 2021.

Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii are valid August 9 through November 5, 2021.