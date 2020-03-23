Milpitas firefighters test positive for coronavirus

Live Now
MILPITAS (KRON) – Officials announced Monday that two Milpitas firefighters and one family member have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said five city firefighters in total were exposed to the first infected firefighter, including one who also tested positive, three who are symptomatic but have not received positive test results, and one who shows no symptoms.

All firefighters and the spouse who were exposed are self-quarantining at home for 14 days; no hospitalizations have been required at this time.

At this time the source of the virus has not yet been determined.

The Milpitas Fire Department is working with the Sana Clara County Public Health Department to determine the source.

