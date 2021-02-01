Miscommunication causes vaccination delay in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In its effort to vaccine 36,000 residents age 75+, Sonoma County set up a clinic in Rohnert Park.

Unfortunately, when the appointment link was leaked to social media, and it had no capability to screen out those under 75, more than 6,000 under 75 were able to make appointments only to have those appointments canceled.

“I just want to say I’m sorry to the thousands of people who were disappointed and confused with the events of the last few days. That was certainly not our intent to confuse or disappoint anyone,” said Sonoma County supervisor Chris Coursey.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, county leaders apologized and said they would try to do better.

“Those are our residents most at risk, nearly 2/3 of our residents who died since the pandemic began are 75 and older. In addition, January has been the deadliest month of the pandemic so far,” said Sonoma County supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

It turns out for many, the optum serve website also scheduled second appointments too soon and those appointments will have to be rescheduled. and on top of that 1100 teachers 65+ were to be vaccinated this week, only to have that offer pulled at the last minute.

“We got late notice on Friday, like the 11th hour, it was very discouraging, and people were extremely disappointed. And the fact the county wouldn’t let those first 500 shots go out to 65+, it would have made that much of a difference from my perspective,” said Sonoma County School Superintendent Steven Herrington.

During the online briefing, county officials pledged to get those 1,100 doses to educators in 2 weeks.