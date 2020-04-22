Missouri becomes 1st state to sue China over coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general on Tuesday sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus, claiming Chinese officials are to blame for the global pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.”
“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said in a written statement. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”
