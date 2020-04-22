Missouri becomes 1st state to sue China over coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, KS – MARCH 26: Downtown is shown virtually deserted on March 26, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. Across the country, most nonessential places of business have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general on Tuesday sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus, claiming Chinese officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.”

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said in a written statement. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said in a written statement. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”

Latest Stories: