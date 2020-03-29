MIT developing low cost ventilator to save lives

MASSACHUSETTS (KRON) – As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, hospitals may face a ventilator shortage across the country.

A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, it working to help solve the problem by creating an emergency ventilator, or E-Vent.

Their research states that ‘almost every bed in a hospital has a manual resuscitator (Ambu-Bag) nearby, available in the event of a rapid response or code where healthcare workers maintain oxygenation by squeezing the bag.’

This appears to be the simplest and most cost effective solution, but researchers say it’s a short term solution.

The MIT E-Vent Project team posed the question, ‘Is it possible to safely ventilate a COVID-19 patient by automatically actuating a manual resuscitator?’

The team says patients may need respiratory support while they are awake or asleep, sedated, paralyzed, and more.

The project design would automatically compress the ambu-bag.

“The MIT E-Vent is anticipated to have utility in helping free up existing supply or in life-or-death situations when there is no other option,” researchers say.

The MIT E-Vent released plans to create a low-cost emergency ventilator to help in the COVID-19 pandemic. The design includes:

Minimum safe ventilator functionality based on clinical guidance Reference hardware design for meeting minimum clinical requirements Reference control strategies and electronics designs and supporting insights Results from testing in animal models

“We are releasing this material with the intent to provide those with the ability to make or manufacture ventilators, the tools needed to do so in a manner that seeks to ensure patient safety. Clinicians viewing this site can provide input and expertise and report on their efforts to help their patients.“

The team is working to submit the project design to the United States Food and Drug Administration to be reviewed by the Emergency Use Authorization Authority.

For full report, click here.

Latest News Headlines: